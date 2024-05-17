5 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5577 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

