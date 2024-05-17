Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1951 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,360,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5577 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951 J at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
