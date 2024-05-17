Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,360,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5577 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (2)
- Darabanth (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (6)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search