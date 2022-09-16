Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1970-1987
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
