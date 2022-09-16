Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970-1987
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2009
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2009
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

