2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970-1987 "Theodor Heuss". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (11) VF (2) No grade (1)