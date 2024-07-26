Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957-1971
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3360 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

