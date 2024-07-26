Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957-1971
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3360 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
