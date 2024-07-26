2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3360 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)