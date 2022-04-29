Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957-1971
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search