Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957-1971
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957-1971 "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1957 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
