Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,006,159

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

