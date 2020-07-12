2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition No grade (1)