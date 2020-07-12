Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1969 F "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,006,159
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.
Сondition
