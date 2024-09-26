Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,450,661
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 130. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

