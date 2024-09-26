2 Mark 1971 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 130. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1)