Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: NUMMUS Olomouc

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,877,846
  • Mintage PROOF 5,363

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search