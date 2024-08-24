Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,877,846
- Mintage PROOF 5,363
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
