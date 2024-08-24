2 Mark 1967 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1580 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)