Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,694,582
- Mintage PROOF 130
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
