Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,694,582
  • Mintage PROOF 130

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

