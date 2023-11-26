2 Mark 1960 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2625 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (8) AU (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)