Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Unplated (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Unplated

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Unplated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Unplated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,74 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Unplated. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4374 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

