Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Unplated (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Unplated
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,74 g
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Unplated. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4374 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search