Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1993 A (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1993 A - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1993 A - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1993 with mark A. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1993 A at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1993 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

