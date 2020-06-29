1 Pfennig 1974 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1974 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition XF (2)