Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1974 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1974 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1974 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 93,527,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1974 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1974 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1974 J at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1974 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search