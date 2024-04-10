Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,337,727
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2116 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
