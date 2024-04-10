1 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2116 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

