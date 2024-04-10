Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1968 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1968 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1968 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,337,727
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1968 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2116 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1968 J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search