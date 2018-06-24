Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1966 G (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,798,751
- Mintage PROOF 3,070
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
