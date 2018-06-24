Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,798,751
  • Mintage PROOF 3,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1966 G at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

