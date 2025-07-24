flag
FrankfurtPeriod:1810-1812 1810-1812

Thaler 1808 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Thaler 1808 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von DalbergReverse Thaler 1808 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1808 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt Thaler 1808 with mark BH. This silver coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1205 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
SellerAnticomondo
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - March 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 18, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt Thaler 1808 BH at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Thaler 1808 BH?

According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1808 with mark BH is 710 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1808 with mark BH?

The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Thaler 1808 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1808 with the letters BH?

To sell the Thaler 1808 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

