Ducat 1809 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

How much is the gold coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Ducat 1809 BH? According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1809 with mark BH is 2100 USD. The coin contains 3,4411 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 375,25 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1809 with mark BH? The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Ducat 1809 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.