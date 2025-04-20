flag
Ducat 1809 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Ducat 1809 BH - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von DalbergReverse Ducat 1809 BH - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1809
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2100 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1809 BH - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt Ducat 1809 with mark BH. This gold coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2063 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - March 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateMarch 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt Ducat 1809 BH at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Ducat 1809 BH?

According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1809 with mark BH is 2100 USD. The coin contains 3,4411 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 375,25 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1809 with mark BH?

The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Ducat 1809 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1809 with the letters BH?

To sell the Ducat 1809 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

