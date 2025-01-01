flag
FrankfurtPeriod:1810-1812 1810-1812

1 Heller 1810 BH "Type 1810-1812" (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,3 - 1,42 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1810
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 1 Heller 1810 with the letters BH?

To sell the 1 Heller 1810 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

