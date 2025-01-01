flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Coins of Frankfurt am Main 1822

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Heller 1822 F G.B.
Reverse 1 Heller 1822 F G.B.
1 Heller 1822 F G.B.
Average price25 $
Sales
07
Category
Year
