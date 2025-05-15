flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1822 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1822
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1822All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main copper coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions