Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1822 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1822 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
For the sale of 1 Heller 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
