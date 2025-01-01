flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Coins of Frankfurt am Main 1818

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Heller 1818 F G.B.
Reverse 1 Heller 1818 F G.B.
1 Heller 1818 F G.B.
Average price10 $
Sales
01
Category
Year
Search