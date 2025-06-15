Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1818 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1818 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place June 14, 2025.
For the sale of 1 Heller 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
