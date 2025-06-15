flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1818 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1818 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1818 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1818
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1818 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place June 14, 2025.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1818 F G.B. at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1818 F G.B. at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
