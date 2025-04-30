flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1864 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC105,013

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3318 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateJune 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateSeptember 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - December 11, 2021
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1864 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
SellerRauch
DateJuly 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
