Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1865 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC365,609

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1865
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place August 28, 2024.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
SellerKatz
DateJune 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1865 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
