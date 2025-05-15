flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,833 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC610,773

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1863
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 11, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 20, 2014
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1863All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions