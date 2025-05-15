Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1863 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,833 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1391 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC610,773
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1863
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 899 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
