Kreuzer 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC744,316
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1857
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.
