Kreuzer 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)