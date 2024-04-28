flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1857 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC744,316

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1857
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1857 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1857 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1857 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
