Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC676,816
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1855
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections