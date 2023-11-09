flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC676,816

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 11, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price

Popular sections
