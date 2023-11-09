Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 8, 2025.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (4)