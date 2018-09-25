Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC553,200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1847
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections