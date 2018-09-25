Kreuzer 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)