Frankfurt am Main
Period: 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC553,200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1423 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1847 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1847 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2015
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

