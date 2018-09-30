Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (4)