Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC169,200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

