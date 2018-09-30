Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC169,200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
