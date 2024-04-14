flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Kreuzer 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,580

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1841 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1841 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Kreuzer 1841 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
SellerKatz
DateJune 25, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
