Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Gulden 1840 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC391,392

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1840
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
SellerRauch
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateJanuary 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 16, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
SellerDNW
DateMarch 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 30, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 5, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 5, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 3, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
