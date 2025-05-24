Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Gulden 1840 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC391,392
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationGulden
- Year1840
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
