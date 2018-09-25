Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC152,410
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1850
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
