Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC152,410

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1850
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1011 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
SellerBAC
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
SellerBAC
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMarch 22, 2017
ConditionUNC

Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
SellerBAC
DateNovember 2, 2016
ConditionUNC

Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

