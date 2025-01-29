flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,350)
  • Weight1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC95,800

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 21, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 10, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

