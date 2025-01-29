Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
3 Kreuzer 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,350)
- Weight1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC95,800
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1866
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections