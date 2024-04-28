flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,313

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1854All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions