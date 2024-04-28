3 Kreuzer 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

