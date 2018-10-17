3 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)