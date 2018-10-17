flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC38,140

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

