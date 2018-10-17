Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
3 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC38,140
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Where to sell?
