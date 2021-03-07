3 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (2)