Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC637,033

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1866
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (377)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,200,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction WCN - April 10, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
