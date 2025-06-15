Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1866 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC637,033
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1866
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (377)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,200,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
