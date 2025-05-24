flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC344,410

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3353 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies558
