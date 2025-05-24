2 Thaler 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3353 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (15) AU (32) XF (93) VF (18) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (17) NGC (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (1)

Busso Peus (18)

cgb.fr (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (7)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (20)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

PAOLETTI (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (2)

WAG (29)