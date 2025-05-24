Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC344,410
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3353 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,200,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123...9
