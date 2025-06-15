2 Thaler 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24693 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (119) AU (158) XF (395) VF (106) F (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (26) MS63 (24) MS62 (18) MS61 (14) MS60 (2) AU58 (10) AU55 (14) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (83) PCGS (55) NCS (2) ANA (1) ANACS (1)

