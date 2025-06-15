flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,786,588

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1861
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (796)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24693 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - May 15, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 27, 2025
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Artemide Aste - April 6, 2025
SellerArtemide Aste
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Stack's - June 24, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Frühwald - June 28, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

