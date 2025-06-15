Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1861 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,786,588
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1861
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (796)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24693 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
123...38
