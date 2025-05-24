flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC341,300

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Via - May 28, 2024
SellerVia
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
