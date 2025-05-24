Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC341,300
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1860
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
123...8
