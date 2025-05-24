2 Thaler 1860 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (20) AU (40) XF (82) VF (18) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (9) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (21) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (21)

cgb.fr (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (4)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (3)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (16)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (3)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (4)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (2)

Numimarket (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (4)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (19)