Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1840-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1840-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC195,630

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2019
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

