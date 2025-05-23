2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (15) XF (34) VF (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Busso Peus (8)

Constantin Coins (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (7)

Höhn (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (2)