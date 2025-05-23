Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC195,630
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1844
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
