2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,940

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

