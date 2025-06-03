Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC122,940
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 780,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections