2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 780,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (13) AU (33) XF (87) VF (31) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (16) NGC (13) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (11)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (1)

Busso Peus (14)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (5)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (4)

Heritage (8)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (31)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

WAG (25)

Westfälische (2)