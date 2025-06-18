2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

