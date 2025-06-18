flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1840-1844" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1840-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1840-1844" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,695

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Karbownik - June 18, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Karbownik - June 18, 2025
SellerKarbownik
DateJune 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - March 29, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Frühwald - June 27, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 27, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1841All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions