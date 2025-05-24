Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1840 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4180 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 620,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
