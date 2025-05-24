flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1840 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4180 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 620,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

