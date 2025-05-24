2 Thaler 1840 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4180 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 620,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

