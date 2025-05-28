flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,017

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WCN - May 16, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WCN - February 8, 2024
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WCN - December 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Karamitsos - September 11, 2022
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 11, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price

