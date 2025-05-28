2 Thaler 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (8) XF (42) VF (17) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Artemide Kunstauktionen (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (8)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frankfurter (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (7)

Höhn (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (15)

Möller (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (2)

Nihon (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Schulman (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (10)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)