Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC107,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 25, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateDecember 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 11, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2019
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 18, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
