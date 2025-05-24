Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC107,000
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1854
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
123



