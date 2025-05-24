2 Thaler 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

