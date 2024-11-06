flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,354

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
