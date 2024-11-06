Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,354
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1851
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
1312 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections