flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC70,920

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
SellerKroha
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1847All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions