Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC70,920
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1847
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
