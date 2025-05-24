Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,120
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1846
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
