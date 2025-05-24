flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,120

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WCN - August 15, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
SellerKatz
DateAugust 23, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 22, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
SellerGärtner
DateJune 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1846All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions