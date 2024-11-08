flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,299

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1845
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
