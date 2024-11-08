Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,299
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1845
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
