2 Thaler 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (6)