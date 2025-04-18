flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC195,630

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21442 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
SellerRauch
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WCN - February 1, 2024
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WCN - December 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1844All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions