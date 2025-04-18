2 Thaler 1844 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21442 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (28) XF (58) VF (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (15) NGC (6)

