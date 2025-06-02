Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC122,940
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
