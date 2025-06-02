flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,940

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Leu - June 2, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJune 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 4, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - October 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
SellerBAC
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

