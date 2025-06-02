2 Thaler 1843 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

